Chuck D has enlisted a star-studded group for his upcoming docuseries, Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, and many more hip-hop legends will all be interviewed for the film.

“Out of the 50 years of Hip Hop, this series promises to elevate the narrative of the genre directly from the artists themselves—at its highest intellectual courageous level ever—to stand above anything ever before heard or seen from Hip Hop and Rap culture,” Chuck D told AllHipHop. “Fight The Power ranks alongside worthy of any artform broadcasted on PBS and the BBC.”

In addition to Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, B-Real from Cypress Hill, DMC, Grandmaster Caz, KRS-One, LL COOL J, MC Lyte, Monie Love, Abiodun Oyewole, Roxanne Shanté, and will.i.am will also appear as featured guests.

The cast also includes several recognizable faces outside of rap as well. Rev. Al Sharpton, Nelson George, artist Lee Quiñones, photographer Ernie Paniccioli, and author Dan Charnas will appear.

Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World will be available on PBS and all its station-branded platforms. It will also be on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO on January 31. Chuck D plans to release a box set through the BBC iPlayer on January 21.

On top of the docuseries, Chuck D is also preparing to release his first fine art book, Livin’ Loud: ARTitation. The piece is due out on November 29.

Revisit Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power” below.

