Chuck D took to Twitter to defend the legendary music producer Rick Rubin after his recent appearance on 60 Minutes. During the interview, Rubin admitted to knowing “nothing about music.”

“No. I have no technical ability. I know nothing about music,” Rubin told Anderson Cooper on the program. “Well, I know what I like and what I don’t like. And I’m decisive about what I like and what I don’t like.”

WATER MILL, NY – JULY 15: Rapper Chuck D performs on stage during “Midnight At The Oasis” Annual Art For Life Benefit hosted by Russell Simmons’ Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation at Fairview Farms on July 15, 2017 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation)

When asked what he’s being paid for, Rubin added: “The confidence I have in my taste and my ability to express what I feel has proven helpful for artists.”

Chuck D wrote in response on Twitter: “On Rick Rubin I will tell you this. Art is what you feel no one should tell you what Art should come out of you. He gets that. Many artists want things in exchange for their art from love to money. A whole other thing. Rick feels you out in a sea of others wanting the same thing.”

Over the years, Rubin has helped produce for some of the most iconic artists in the music industry. He’s frequently credited with playing a crucial role in popularizing hip-hop, having produced hits for Beastie Boys, Geto Boys, Run-DMC, Public Enemy, and LL Cool J. TIME has also featured him on its list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Check out Chuck D’s tweet regarding Rick Rubin below as well as his comments to 60 Minutes.

Rick Rubin’s impact on hip-hop includes signing Chuck D, co-founder of Public Enemy.



“Rick Rubin is one of the pillar stones of hip hop,” Chuck told @andersoncooper, “he didn’t pioneer the rap, but he pioneered a certain energy for it to be daring.” https://t.co/7nXd6D4jbJ pic.twitter.com/87n9y156KZ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 16, 2023

