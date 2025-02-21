Quavo Skates On Slippery New Single "Trappa Rappa"

BY Elias Andrews 67 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Migos star sounds reenergized.

Quavo has struggled to gain his footing as a solo artist. He's achieved solo success on tons of features dating back a decade. He also scored a platinum single "Workin Me." But he's never quite figured it out and dominated the way he did as a member of Migos. "Trappa Rappa" is not going to be the single that puts him on top as a solo star. It does, however, prove that Quavo still has electric vocal prowess on the mic, and knows how to deliver a menacing trap banger.

"Trappa Rappa" is one of the most subdued singles Quavo has ever released. The instrumental is slick and repetitive in all the right ways. Notice the way the synth strings pop in and out every couple bars. It gives the song a tension that elevates Quavo's delivery. The bars are exactly what you would expect from a song called "Trappa Rappa." It's the usual bragging and trapping subject matter. The former Migos star sounds great talking about it, though. He's in the pocket throughout this song, even if he does lack a big hook to push it over the top. A solid buzz single that should get plenty of eyes back on Quavo.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Cardi B & Quavo Have A Toast To Takeoff's Memory Amid Cardi's Offset Split

Quavo Turns Up The Trap Menace On Latest Song

Quotable Lyrics:

Applyin' pressure with the muscle, you would thought I was a wrestler (Aight)
Crossed up like a pastor, geeked up, I'm goin' to NASA (Aight)
Talk about it, I'm a trapper, sensei, I'm the master (Go)

Read More: Saweetie Complains About An Ex Cheating On Her, Sparking Theories About Quavo

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1089
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 817
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 43.5K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 491