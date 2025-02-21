Quavo Skates On Slippery New Single "Trappa Rappa"

Quavo has struggled to gain his footing as a solo artist. He's achieved solo success on tons of features dating back a decade. He also scored a platinum single "Workin Me." But he's never quite figured it out and dominated the way he did as a member of Migos. "Trappa Rappa" is not going to be the single that puts him on top as a solo star. It does, however, prove that Quavo still has electric vocal prowess on the mic, and knows how to deliver a menacing trap banger.

"Trappa Rappa" is one of the most subdued singles Quavo has ever released. The instrumental is slick and repetitive in all the right ways. Notice the way the synth strings pop in and out every couple bars. It gives the song a tension that elevates Quavo's delivery. The bars are exactly what you would expect from a song called "Trappa Rappa." It's the usual bragging and trapping subject matter. The former Migos star sounds great talking about it, though. He's in the pocket throughout this song, even if he does lack a big hook to push it over the top. A solid buzz single that should get plenty of eyes back on Quavo.

Quavo Turns Up The Trap Menace On Latest Song

