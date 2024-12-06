Quavo Continues To Experiment With Country On Teddy Swims & Luke Bryan-Assisted "Georgia Ways"

Throughout his career, Quavo has always been viewed as the most versatile of his now former rap group, Migos. We have seen how effortless it is for him to crossover into other genres. Pop is one that he most frequents. Collabs with Liam Payne, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, and more are just a few examples. But lately, the Georgia MC and singer has been pushing his limits and going through a more intense creative renaissance overall. The interpolation of Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away" counts, but it's just the tip of the iceberg.
Quavo has been showing love to the country scene, with "Tough" featuring Lana Del Rey being the first example back in July. When we saw this collab, we didn't know what to expect. However, it went over really well and it's actually his most popular song on Spotify right now with over 175 million streams. Now, he's diving even deeper into the roots of the genre with this new single, "Georgia Ways." The music video of him and the songs guests-- Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims-- fishing in the Georgia backcountry accurately describes the vibe of it. Each of their verses hear them highlight the things they remember/love most about their Georgia roots. It's a state anthem for sure and it could be another future streaming darling for Quavo.
"Georgia Ways" - Quavo, Teddy Swims, & Luke Bryan
Quotable Lyrics:
Let me tell you a lil' story 'bout Uncle George (George)
Taught me how to get it out the Georgia mud (Georgia mud)
Standin' on the porch with a big ol' gun (Baow)
Better not step on the driveway
Georgia boys pullin' out sideways (Georgia)
In the south we ball, how about them Dawgs?