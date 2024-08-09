Quavo Recruits Rock Legend Lenny Kravitz For Recreation Of Iconic Song "FLY AWAY"

This will almost certainly rub some people the wrong way.

Quavo and Lenny Kravitz have a song together called "FLY". That is a sentence that many music fans might have never thought they would ever hear. However, we can say that today, as the trap rap mainstay and rock and roll legend's collaboration is available everywhere. The former Migos leader previewed this song about a week ago or so to some pretty negative reactions. Overall, he seems to be in new creative rhythm as of late, with his country/pop rap crossover "Tough" with Lana Del Rey being the kick starter. That track has been blowing up since its release in early July, raking in over 84 million streams.

Overall, we feel that "Tough" is deserving of its popularity thanks to its solid execution and quality performances from Quavo and Lana. However, we can see why the initial reactions to "FLY" were what they were. Some called it a piece of "high school music" and that's a pretty accurate description. This feels like a blatant cover of Lenny Kravitz's radio hit "Fly Away" in the worse way possible. It comes across a cash grab thanks to including the rocker's OG chorus with some trap production slapped onto it. There is a plethora of rap/rock crossovers that we would recommend over "FLY", sadly. Still, give it a try below and let us know what you think.

"FLY"- Quavo & Lenny Kravitz

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm feelin' the wave (Feelin' the wave)
I wanna fly (I wanna fly)
Let's get geeked, let's get drunk, let's get high (Let's get high)
Don't go on a plane (Phew)
I'm sittin' the jet way (Jet)
You already know which way we goin' (Go), that way

