Eminem's Mother Reportedly Diagnosed With Terminal Illness

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Photo of EMINEM
NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 01: Photo of EMINEM (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images)
We wish Debbie and her family the best.

According to a new report from In Touch Weekly, Eminem's mother Debbie Mathers is terminally ill following a lung cancer diagnosis. This is still an early story in development with no official confirmation at press time, so take this news with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, according to an alleged source who reportedly spoke to the outlet, "[t]here are not many options [for Debbie]. She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left]." Furthermore, the 69-year-old's superstar son Marshall has taken care of her financially for many years, per this report and alleged source. But they apparently haven't contacted each other for a long time.

"People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother," the alleged source claimed. "He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile." As you probably already know, the two have had a very complicated relationship over the years.

Eminem's Mother Debbie Mathers In 2005

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER, 2005: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Eminem's mother Debbie Mathers during a portrait session outside her house in September, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Weiss/Getty Images)

But this is sadly not Debbie Mathers' first experience with cancer, as she was previously diagnosed with breast cancer. "I’m still under doctor’s care, which I probably will be for a while," she told The Village Voice back in 2018. "Basically a lot of the stuff is hereditary, but that happens. Cancers and heart disease and all that, and all the genetic things … I worry about my boys, having high blood pressure and things."

While the relationship between Eminem and his mother is a rocky one, they always come together at the end of the day. "Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the [Rock and Roll] Hall of Fame," she told him in 2022. "I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you. And also I’m very proud of Hailie Jade, my big girl. I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much." Our best wishes, hopes, and prayers go out to Debbie Mathers and her family during this difficult time.

