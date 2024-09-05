Eminem’s Publisher Loses $39 Million Legal Battle With Spotify

In 2019, Eight Mile Style sued Spotify for allegedly failing to pay Eminem for "billions" of streams.

Back in 2019, Eminem's publisher Eight Mile Style sued Spotify for roughly $39 million. In their lawsuit, they alleged that the rapper's songs had been streamed "billions of times," but he'd yet to be paid for it. Now, a verdict has been reached, and Spotify has come out victorious.

According to AllHipHop, the judge ruled that Spotify didn't have the proper license, but wasn't responsible for any lost royalties. Instead, they claim that Kobalt Music Group would have to pay the penalty if Spotify had been found guilty. Kobalt administers song rights and collects royalties, including for Eminem's publisher. Reportedly, the Detroit artist himself was not a party in the lawsuit and was surprised to learn of its existence.

Spotify Comes Out Victorious In Legal Battle With Eminem's Publisher

Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

In Eight Mile's lawsuit, the company accused Spotify of having "acted deceptively" by allegedly pretending to have licenses for hundreds of Eminem's songs. Spotify, on the other hand, insisted that Kobalt Music Publishing was to blame. Allegedly, the company misled Spotify into thinking it controlled the administration of Eight Mile's catalog when that was not the case.