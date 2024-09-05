Eminem’s Publisher Loses $39 Million Legal Battle With Spotify

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Rapper Eminem (Marshall Mathers) during day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
In 2019, Eight Mile Style sued Spotify for allegedly failing to pay Eminem for "billions" of streams.

Back in 2019, Eminem's publisher Eight Mile Style sued Spotify for roughly $39 million. In their lawsuit, they alleged that the rapper's songs had been streamed "billions of times," but he'd yet to be paid for it. Now, a verdict has been reached, and Spotify has come out victorious.

According to AllHipHop, the judge ruled that Spotify didn't have the proper license, but wasn't responsible for any lost royalties. Instead, they claim that Kobalt Music Group would have to pay the penalty if Spotify had been found guilty. Kobalt administers song rights and collects royalties, including for Eminem's publisher. Reportedly, the Detroit artist himself was not a party in the lawsuit and was surprised to learn of its existence.

Read More: 50 Cent Hilariously Recalls His First Time Meeting Eminem

Spotify Comes Out Victorious In Legal Battle With Eminem's Publisher

Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

In Eight Mile's lawsuit, the company accused Spotify of having "acted deceptively" by allegedly pretending to have licenses for hundreds of Eminem's songs. Spotify, on the other hand, insisted that Kobalt Music Publishing was to blame. Allegedly, the company misled Spotify into thinking it controlled the administration of Eight Mile's catalog when that was not the case.

“Eight Mile Style had every opportunity to set things right and simply chose not to do so for no apparent reason, other than that being the victim of infringement pays better than being an ordinary licensor,” Judge Aleta A. Trauger said in her ruling. She also added that it's “surprisingly plausible that Spotify might be genuinely confused.” Trauger called the situation “inexplicable” and said Eight Mile is not the “hapless victim” it claimed to be. What do you think of Spotify coming out victorious in its legal battle against Eminem's publisher? Are you surprised by this or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Taunts Dame Dash While Listing His Grievances With The Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...