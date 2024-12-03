Eminem's Mom, Debbie Nelson, Dead At 69

Eminem's mother had been battling with advanced lung cancer.

Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, has passed away at the age of 69 after battling with advanced lung cancer. According to TMZ, she died in St. Joseph, Missouri on Monday night. Her initial diagnosis was made public back in September. Eminem has yet to comment on her passing publically.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship throughout Eminem's career, although she's congratulated him on his success in recent years. After her son's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, she celebrated him in a since-deleted video on social media. "Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," she said at the time. "I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you." Eminem's father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., died after suffering a heart attack in 2019 at 67 years old.

Eminem Performs At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Debbie gave birth to Eminem when she was only 18 years old back in 1972. She had married Marshall Bruce Mathers as her high school sweetheart, two years prior. They got divorced sometime after Eminem’s birth.