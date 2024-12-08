Eminem Performs For Thousands Of Fans In Abu Dhabi Days After Mother’s Death

Debbie Nelson passed aways at the age of 69 last week.

Last week, Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson passed away at the age of 69. According to TMZ, she died in St. Joseph, Missouri on December 2 following a battle with advanced lung cancer. Despite the recent loss, Eminem performed in Abu Dhabi over the weekend for a crowd of over 40,000 fans. The performance took place in Etihad Park and was the third after-race concert of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix series, per TMZ.

There was some speculation that the show would be canceled due to Nelson's death, but posts on the rapper's social media accounts soon confirmed that Eminem would still be in attendance. He even performed "Kill You," a song that includes various jabs at his mother. The rapper shared some photos from the event on X earlier today and thanked his fans. He's yet to publicly address his mother's death, but it's no secret that the two of them had a complicated relationship. After he publicly dissed her in his music, in interviews, and more, she hit him with a lawsuit for alleged defamation in 1999.

Eminem Thanks Fans After Abu Dhabi Performance

She was seeking $11 million in damages at the time, and the judge ruled in her favor. She was awarded a $25K judgment in 2001. While it's unclear exactly where Eminem and Nelson stood at the time of her passing, their relationship did appear to improve over the years. He seemingly apologized to her in his 2013 track "Headlights," for example, and she congratulated him for his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame In 2022.