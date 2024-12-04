Eminem’s Half-Brother Reveals How He’s Feeling Following Mother Debbie Nelson’s Death

Debbie Nelson had a complicated relationship with her children.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson passed away at the age of 69. According to TMZ, she died in St. Joseph, Missouri on the evening of December 2 after battling advanced lung cancer. Now, the rapper's half-brother Nathan “Nate” Mathers has taken to his Instagram Story to address her passing. In a simple post, he made it clear that his feelings about the loss are complex.

“Hatred and mixed emotions today,” Mathers wrote. It's no secret that Eminem's relationship with his mother wasn't always positive. In the past, he's taken aim at her in his music, interviews, and more. In 1999, she even sued him for alleged defamation, seeking $11 million in damages. Ultimately, the judge ruled in her favor, but she only received a $25K judgment in 2001. Years later, the two of them appeared to make amends.

Nathan “Nate” Mathers Experiencing "Hatred And Mixed Emotions" After Mother's Death

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his 2013 song "Headlights," for example, he appeared to apologize. “I went in headfirst, never thinkin’ about who, what I said hurt/ In what verse, my mom probably got it the worst/ The brunt of it, but as stubborn as we are, did I take it too far?/ ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’ and all them other songs/ But regardless, I don’t hate you ’cause, ma/ You’re still beautiful to me, ’cause you’re my ma," he raps. In 2022, Nelson congratulated her son for his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.