Eminem’s mother, Debbie Mathers, shared a video on social media congratulating her son on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She also said that she’s proud of her granddaughter, Hailie Jade.

“Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame,” she said in the video after being introduced by a friend. “I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you.”

Mathers continued: “And also I’m very proud of Hailie Jade, my big girl. I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

Eminem has been estranged from his mother for years. Throughout his career, he’s rapped about their tumultuous relationship as well as her drug use. In response, Debbie even filed an $11 million defamation lawsuit against her son back in 1999.

After being introduced by his longtime collaborator, Dr. Dre, at the induction ceremony, Eminem reflected on his own struggles with drug abuse.

“I realize what an honor it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love,” Eminem said on stage in Los Angeles, as noted by Page Six. “Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible. I’m f–king stuttering and s–t. I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons.”

From there, he discussed his 2007 overdose and thanked a long list of his peers in the music industry.

Check out Debbie Mathers’ video for Eminem and Hailie Jade below.

