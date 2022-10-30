Millie Bobby Brown has long proven she can act. She’s the star of one of Netflix’s most successful television series, and has started to pivot to the silver screen. Her Stranger Things colleague David Harbour has even likened her to Meryl Streep. Now, however, Brown has hinted at wanting to prove herself in another artistic space.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor hinted at a potential music collaboration with none other than Mariah Carey. According to the 18-year-old, she and the Grammy winner have struck up a friendship.

Brown met Carey through the singer’s children, Morocco and Monroe, who are apparently big fans of Stranger Things. Brown developed a bond with the 11-year-old twins, and in turn grew closer to Carey as well.

According to the actor, her relationship with Carey includes some duets. “I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together,” Brown told Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show host then asked if there was any collab in the works.

“Potentially, I don’t know,” responded Brown, clearly wanting to manage expectations. She proceeded to note that Carey is “the most talented singer ever.” Fallon was over the moon with the news, barely able to contain himself. “This is the biggest scoop I’ve ever gotten on The Tonight Show. I would buy that in two seconds,” he said.

Brown elaborated on just how close she and the “We Belong Together” singer really are, noting that she even calls her “Mimi.” “We texted today. Yeah, she called me today,” she said, explaining that she relates to the singer on multiple levels. “The reason is because she grew up in the public eye and we have connected just on so many different levels.”

According to the actor, Mariah Carey is an inspiration: “I also just love the way she leads her life with so much power and she just has so much knowledge and she’s so wise. She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me.”

[via]