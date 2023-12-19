Mariah Carey Faces Breakup Rumors After Touring Without Her Boyfriend

December is normally a pretty good time of the year to be Mariah Carey. She's one of the signature Christmas performers in all of music and proves it year after year. Her Christmas classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" returned to the number one spot on the Hot 100 this year as it has almost every year since 2019. She's already embarked on her "Merry Christmas One And All Tour" playing some Christmas classics for fans in a variety of cities.

Consequently, it's actually that tour that's informing new rumors about her relationship. According to People, she's traveling without her boyfriend of 7 years Bryan Tanaka. Fans are used to seeing him around on holiday tours year after year so much so that they've taken notice of his absence. According to People, Carey is planning on spending her Christmas time in Aspen, Colorado without Tanaka which is also highly unusual for her. They can't confirm that a split has happened but there have certainly been signs grabbing fan intrigue. Read their entire report on the rumors below.

Mariah Carey Breakup Rumors

Breakup rumors have been swirling for plenty of celebs recently. Rapper Joey Badass and his girlfriend Serayah were subject to them over the weekend. But what some interpreted as a date with a fellow songwriter turned out to just be purely for the sake of musical collaboration.

The bigger rumors are the ones that have followed Cardi B and Offset. The pair initially unfollowed each other on Instagram their time apart appears to be getting more serious. In an Instagram Live addressing what was going on, Cardi B described herself as "single" which came as a shock to fans. Additionally, things won't get any easier for the pair going forward. They are both booked for New Year's Eve shows at the same location in just a few weeks. What do you think of the rumors swirling around Mariah Carey's potential breakup with her boyfriend of seven years? Let us know in the comment section below.

