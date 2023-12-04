Nick Cannon Says He Spends $200k Per Year At Disneyland

Nick Cannon says he drops $200,000 a year at Disneyland for his family. During Friday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne welcomed the Wild ‘N Out creator on the show, during which he discussed the amount of time he spends at the theme park.

“I make sure that every kid that wants to do something we have certain things set up,” the father of 12 began. “I make time and go do it… I’m all over the damn place but it’s fun y’all see my IG. You see me I’m at the Grinchmas one day and Candy Cane Lane the other day… We f*cking having a ball like you know how much money I spent at Disneyland a year?”

Nick Cannon At Disneyland For Christmas

Nick Cannon At Disneyland For Christmas

“The crazy thing is I used to host Christmas morning at Disneyland so I used to get that Disney bag. They were perks so all of that stuff was free,” he continued. “It’s no longer free and it was only two kids then… I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month. I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney. Disneyland is expensive at all times if you trying to stay in the hotel, it’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations. I’m spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland. I used to be an employee. Mickey, can you hook a n***a up?” Check out his full comments below.

Nick Cannon On His Disneyland Spending

Cannon has a total of 12 children with six different women. He also discussed how difficult coordinating during the holiday season can be. "They say 'this is what we want,' and it's everything from Christmas pictures, to sled riding, to pictures with Santa, or experiences, like I make sure that every kid who wants to do something, or we have certain things set up, we make time to go do it," he said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nick Cannon on HotNewHipHop.

