Nick Cannon Faces Allegations Of Colorism For Controversial New Promotion

Nick Cannon is no stranger to controversy. These days a lot of it comes through his podcast where he is willing to crack jokes about pretty much anything. That's gotten him in hot water more than a few times. Most recently he made a joke about a recent Sexyy Red Instagram live saying that she couldn't even spell "Illuminati" much less be in the secret society. Plenty of fans took issue with his seemingly needless insult at her supposed lack of intelligence, though it's far from the most controversial thing Cannon has ever done on the show.

Now he's once again facing controversy online and again it's for a good reason. In partnership with the ZEUS network, Cannon announced a brand new promotion taking place in Las Vegas tonight. But both he and the promoter quickly faced allegations of colorism and it's pretty easy to see why. The event is literally themed as a dark skin vs light skin battle, something thousands of fans online took issue with. Many fans pointed out the disconnect between his public rhetoric and the details of the event he's promoting. That resulted in even more accusations of hypocrisy for Cannon. Check out the announcement and some of the reactions to it below.

Nick Cannon's Controversial Announcement

Nick Cannon is perhaps most well known for his number of children with various baby mothers. That's why fans found it hilarious when he recently claimed he spends more than $200k every year at Disneyland. He made the comment during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club to the delight of the hosts.

Nick Cannon also found himself facing some fan backlash recently for a much less serious reason. He claimed that Drake's new album For All The Dogs is his best yet. Fans largely disagreed pointing out the ways they think other records he's dropped are better. What do you think of Nick Cannon and ZEUS Network's dark skin vs. light skin competition? Let us know in the comment section below.

