Savannah James Shares Hilarious Meme About Bronny Getting Drafted

Bronny and LeBron are now teammates.

Savannah James is a proud mother today and for good reasons. Overall, her oldest son Bronny was drafted into the NBA last night. He was taken 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. Consequently, he will now get to play on the same court as his father. There is no telling whether or not Bronny will earn a spot on the Lakers roster. In fact, it is believed that he will likely end up on the team's G-League affiliate. However, this is still a massive accomplishment for the young man.

Following Bronny's draft, there were numerous and memes and comments being made about the young man. Overall, fans were not necessarily enthused about the alleged nepotism at play here. However, there were some fans who decided the best course of action was to just make some lighthearted jokes about the whole thing. For instance, one fan on Twitter joked that LeBron James is sleeping with his teammate's mom. Of course, that mom being Savannah James.

Savannah James Reacts

As you can see in the screenshot above, Savannah James actually shared the meme on her Instagram story. Needless to say, she has a pretty good sense of humor about the whole thing. After all, this is a huge accomplishment for her family. Bronny and LeBron are about to become the league's first-ever father-son duo. This is history in the making, and fans are curious to watch it all play out.