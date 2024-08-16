Savannah James Reveals Why She Doesn’t Like The Term “Wifey” While Discussing Side Chicks

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: Savannah James (L) and NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Liberty defeated the Aces 90-82. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
When Savannah James learned the difference between a "side chick" and a "sneaky link," things got even more complicated.

Savannah James provides some keen insight into her family dynamics from time to time, but she can also speak generally about relationships. Moreover, she recently spoke on the difference between terms like "wifey," "side chick," and "sneaky link" on the latest episode of her weekly Everybody's Crazy podcast with April McDaniel. In fact, LeBron James' wife didn't think there was a difference between being a side chick and being a sneaky link until someone else clarified it. Most interestingly, though, she went on a small rant about how she despises the term "wifey," presumably from how she described it as a minimizing and diminutive way to refer to a marriage.

"Nothing," Savannah James responded to a question about what the difference between a side chick and a sneaky link is. "[Nothing] to me. Young people, help us, we old," she added. Then, an off-camera participant explained that a side chick is someone that a man's main partner knows about, whereas the partner does not know about the sneaky link. "Oh!" Bronny's mom exclaimed. "Just be single," she continued as her co-host agreed.

Savannah James Explains Why She Loathes "Wifey"

"[The main chick know about the side chick] is wild," Savannah James went on. "It's too much, just, it's stressful to even be talking about." "I don't want to be 'wifey,' I don't want to be nothing, I want to be the wife," McDaniel posited. "Ooh!" Savannah cried out while balling up her first. "Ooh! When I tell you I hate, loathe 'wifey' with my whole entire soul. Because, n***a, don't – Oop! I'm sorry, I'm sorry. *laughs* I'm sorry. Don't call me your wifey when I'm not... I'm not. I had to politely tell my husband back in the day. You think you know, but you have no idea."

Meanwhile, there's a theory running around the Internet that LeBron and Savannah James are beefing with Drake. Joe Budden seems to think so, and a lot of other people are looking at mixed signals about their movement in relation to each other. Of course, that's all just a load of gossip, so we'll see if anything comes of it. At least we know that if any of these terms rub Savannah the wrong way, that's when the real drama will come.

