LeBron James Likens He And Savannah To Kendrick Lamar And His Wife

LeBron James and Savannah have been together for a very long time. Overall, the two have been together ever since LeBron came into the NBA. It has been a long road for the two although they have been able to stick by one another. Moreover, they have three kids and they are thriving as a family. Bronny is currently at USC, Bryce is dominating in high school, and Zuri is also doing big things on social media. Needless to say, the whole family is a success, and LeBron and Savannah are the leaders of the pack.

Recently, LeBron was scrolling on social media and found a post with two photos of Kendrick Lamar and his wife. The two have been together for a long time as well, and it was attached with a quote. This quote is attributed to Kendrick, although it is hard to find its origins and authenticity. That said, it reads "the best feeling is getting money with the same girl you were broke with." LeBron posted this to his story with the caption, "thee absolute best." Furthermore, he made sure to tag his wife.

LeBron James Resonates

Even if the quote is not authentic, it is certainly a nice sentiment. These days, many people decide not to remain loyal to those who helped them succeed. While it has been a long road for LeBron and Savannah, they have stuck the course, persevered, and are better off for it. Overall, it is a beautiful thing and you have to love their story.

Now, LeBron will be focused on trying to finish out this season for the Lakers. They have a lot of work to do, but they can certainly make a deep run. Let us know what you think about LeBron and Savannah, in the comments section below.

