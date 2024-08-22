LeBron James & Savannah Cozy Up On A Yacht Following Olympic Triumph

It must be nice.

LeBron James and Savannah have been a power couple in the sports world for quite some time now. Overall, the two have been together since high school. They ended up getting married around 10 years ago, and they haven't looked back since. Savannah has been by LeBron's side during all of his biggest moments, and that was certainly true during the Olympics. Just last week, LeBron and his Team USA teammates secured yet another gold medal for the United States.

Following the big win, LeBron was seen partying with Draymond Green and many others from the Olympic team. It was a huge moment for everyone involved, especially those who had never gotten a gold medal before. For LeBron, however, it was yet another legacy-defining moment. Now, LeBron is in Capri with his wife, and in some new images obtained by TMZ, he and Savannah James were seen cuddling up and getting cozy on a yacht.

Read More: LeBron James Seemingly Responds To Drake Beef Speculation

LeBron James Is Living The Life

This season, LeBron will be entering his 22nd year in the NBA. He will be playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his son Bronny might be on the team with him. Overall, it is going to be an amazing moment when they play their first minutes together. However, it seems like these minutes will most likely be during the preseason, as Bronny is expected to be in the G-League. No matter what, we cannot wait to see how LeBron closes out his illustrious career.