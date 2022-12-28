Luka Doncic is easily one of the best basketball players in the entire world right now. He has been showcasing tremendous skill and has carried the Mavericks on his back. Last night, Doncic gave us his best performance yet against the New York Knicks.

Overall, Doncic scored a whopping 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. This performance came in an overtime victory where he led a 9-point comeback with 35 seconds left. This is almost an impossible feat, however, Luka and the Mavericks got it done.

HISTORIC 🤯



Luka Doncic becomes the first player EVER to have a 60-20-10 game 👏 pic.twitter.com/bObpP1THNL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2022

Luka Doncic career-high 53 point triple-double, and then does this.https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/eiku0RTA8g — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 28, 2022

If you love basketball, this was truly a performance for the ages. Not even Wilt Chamberlain had ever scored 60/20/10, which just goes to show how wild this entire statline was. Everyone knows that Doncic is an amazing player, however, no one truly saw this coming.

Luka Doncic Shocks Fans

In some of the tweets down below, you can see what people had to say about his performance. Overall, fans, reporters, and analysts were all blown away. It is very easy to see why as like we said, this was a first of its kind type performance. If you are a lover of all things ball, you have to give it up to the Mavericks superstar for this.

Luka Doncic to the New York Knicks



pic.twitter.com/0xaxvmAXSy — Ishaan Bhattacharya (@IshaanBhatta) December 28, 2022

We are watching greatness @luka7doncic I've never seen anything like that ever — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 28, 2022

NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Luka Doncic and the Mavs pulled off a miracle. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 28, 2022

Luka Doncic literally did this to the New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/NtObkgBg0v — Panda Hank (@pandahank41) December 28, 2022

Luka Doncic every game pic.twitter.com/vFbxE13BXv — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) December 28, 2022

I’ve played with a lot Hall of Famers and seen some all time great performances… but what I just witnessed from Luka Doncic was one of the greatest individual performances I’ve ever seen in my damn life!!!! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 28, 2022

Even with this win, the Mavericks are in a position where it is going to be very hard to compete. The Western Conference is currently stacked as teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors have shown themselves to be viable contenders. If Luka wants to actually win it all, he will have to put up numbers like this every single night.

Let us know what you thought of this latest performance from Luka Doncic, in the comments section down below.

