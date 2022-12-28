Luka Doncic Stuns Fans With Historic 60-Point Triple-Double
Luka Doncic had an incredible game last night.
Luka Doncic is easily one of the best basketball players in the entire world right now. He has been showcasing tremendous skill and has carried the Mavericks on his back. Last night, Doncic gave us his best performance yet against the New York Knicks.
Overall, Doncic scored a whopping 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. This performance came in an overtime victory where he led a 9-point comeback with 35 seconds left. This is almost an impossible feat, however, Luka and the Mavericks got it done.
If you love basketball, this was truly a performance for the ages. Not even Wilt Chamberlain had ever scored 60/20/10, which just goes to show how wild this entire statline was. Everyone knows that Doncic is an amazing player, however, no one truly saw this coming.
Luka Doncic Shocks Fans
In some of the tweets down below, you can see what people had to say about his performance. Overall, fans, reporters, and analysts were all blown away. It is very easy to see why as like we said, this was a first of its kind type performance. If you are a lover of all things ball, you have to give it up to the Mavericks superstar for this.
Even with this win, the Mavericks are in a position where it is going to be very hard to compete. The Western Conference is currently stacked as teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors have shown themselves to be viable contenders. If Luka wants to actually win it all, he will have to put up numbers like this every single night.
