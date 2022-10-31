Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire league right now. In the eyes of many, he is someone who could win an MVP trophy. Unfortunately for Luka, there are so many amazing players in the league, it is very difficult to separate yourself as the best player in the league.

Doncic doesn’t have much help on the Mavericks this year as he is the team’s only real star. The Mavs had a terrible offseason, especially after losing Jalen Brunson. That said, Luka has to carry this team on his shoulders, and through the first five games, that is exactly what he was doing.

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

On Sunday night, Luka got to play against the Orlando Magic, who are one of the worst teams in the entire league. Doncic managed to score 30 points by halftime and ended up finishing the match with a whopping 44 points. It was yet another classic Doncic game in which he made the other team’s defense look absolutely silly.

The Mavericks were able to win the game, bringing the record up to 3-3. It is not the greatest start from the Mavs, who made it to the Western Conference Finals last year. They will likely see a bit of regression this year, but with Doncic as their superstar, they may actually surprise a few people.

Interestingly enough, Doncic’s performance was enough to match a record that Michael Jordan set back in the 1986-87 season. Essentially, Doncic is the first player since that time to score 30 points in the first six games of the season. That is complete and utter dominance, that no one has pulled off in 36 years.

Luka Doncic just became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986-87 to score at least 30 points in his team’s first six games of the season, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Doncic did it by halftime tonight vs. Magic. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 31, 2022

Doncic has proven himself to show flashes of Jordan, and it only makes sense that he is actually signed to Jordan Brand. He is one of those players who can carry a team no matter what, and we can’t wait to see what else he does this season.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA world.