Luka Doncic Accused Of Using AI In His Farewell To The Dallas Mavericks

BY Alexander Cole 887 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic was part of the biggest trade in the entire history of the NBA on Saturday night. Overall, the Dallas Mavericks sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. There were other pieces in the trade but fans only care about AD and Luka. This is easily one of the biggest moves in the history of the NBA. Moreover, it is a move that is a bit perplexing when you consider how the Mavericks just made the NBA Finals with Luka as their number one option.

Now, Doncic gets to team up with LeBron James. These two have a lot of admiration for one another which is going to make this partnership especially interesting. That said, Doncic had some unfinished business to attend to on Sunday. When you leave the team that drafted you, a farewell message is in order. Below, Luka Doncic addresses the Dallas Mavericks fanbase and thanked them for some incredible years with the franchise.

Read More: Luka Doncic Honors CHBL with Vibrant Jordan Luka 3 "CHBL All-Star"

Luka Doncic Bids Farewell To Dallas

Interestingly enough, Luka did not thank the Mavericks organization. Instead, he had nice words for the fans and all of the charities he worked with. This should not be all that surprising when you consider how the Mavs were reportedly dissatisfied with Luka. There are rumors that they resented his work ethic and even his conditioning. However, when it comes to Luka's heartfelt message, there are some on social media who think it was the work of AI. When run through an AI checker, it comes out at 99 percent inhuman.

AI Accusations Run Amuck

There are other AI checkers that claim otherwise, although the allegations of AI usage still persist. Whatever the case may be, this letter to the fans is not going to matter in a few weeks from now. All fans are going to care about is this trade and how the Mavericks completely ruined their future. It is hard to believe they would make this move, but if one thing is for certain, it is that the NBA has always been unpredictable.

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks Sports Luka Doncic & Anthony Davis Trade Leaves NBA Fans In Complete Shock 1005
2022 NBA All-Star - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Sports Kendrick Perkins Takes Shot At Luka Doncic 1083
Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks Sports Luka Doncic Called Out By College Basketball Star 5.6K
New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks Sports Luka Doncic Stuns Fans With Historic 60-Point Triple-Double 1381