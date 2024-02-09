Lil Wayne No Longer Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis

Lil Wayne has reversed course on one of his bolder basketball takes, arguing that Anthony Davis is now irreplaceable for the Lakers. “You can’t get nobody for him that’s gon’ replace what he can do. There’s nobody out there like that. If you could get Jokic, but you can’t do that," Wayne said on UNDISPUTED this week.

As mentioned, the sentiment is a major departure from something that Wayne had previously advocated for. “If the Lakers want to be a championship team, they have to get rid of AD," the rapper said on the show last November. It was a bold take at the time, despite Davis' injury struggles. He was still the No. 2 scoring option behind LeBron and his trade value was considered prohibitively high, at least in terms of immediate impact players.

Meanwhile, Wayne will be swapping punditry for coaching next week as he serves as an assistant coach under Stephen A. Smith at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. However, 50 Cent, who will be coaching under Shannon Sharpe, has already started taking shots at Wayne. "All star game ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️ I’m coaching, you know my team is gonna win. @LilTunechi is probably gonna get high and not show up ! LOL," Fif wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Wayne is yet to respond to the G-Unit boss.

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe will face off next week during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The two ESPN personalities will serve as the team coaches while also boasting stacked benches of assistants. Smith will be joined by A'ja Wilson and Wayne while Sharpe has added Fif and Peyton Manning. However, their respective rosters are also equally loaded. Smith boasts the likes of Texans QB CJ Stroud, WNBA star Natasha Cloud, and R&B legend Jennifer Hudson. Meanwhile, Sharpe's team includes Cowboys powerhouse Micah Parsons, WNBA star Jewell Lloyd, and streamer Kai Cenat.

