Joe Smith Denies Fight Over Wife’s OnlyFans Being A “Publicity Stunt”

Former NBA player Joe Smith has rejected claims that his now-viral fight with his wife after learning of her OnlyFans account was fake. "Nah, that's not what happened and that's not what's going on right now. It's a real issue. The video hurt, but then also, the fact that the way I had to find out about the OnlyFans page, that's another thing on top of that that hurts as well," Smith told VladTV earlier this week. Furthermore, Smith claimed that he had discovered the account when he caught his wife checking her account on her phone. That contradicts his wife's account of events, in which she claimed that a "house guest" told Smith about her side hustle.

"I wouldn't put my business out in the streets, I wouldn't put nothing like this out in the streets unless it was real official, and I didn't do this one so it's hurting. It's hurtful and I gotta listen to people's opinions every day, all day right now about my relationship and that's something I never wanted to be involved in," Smith continued. In her interview with TMZ, Smith's wife claimed that she had begun the OnlyFans to help alleviate financial issues within their household. Furthermore, she claimed that Smith had struggled with mental health issues ever since he had left the NBA.

Cam'Ron Hits On Joe Smith's Wife

Smith's wife, Kisha Chavis, also made an appearance on Check Out The Stat, a sister show of It Is What It Is. While interviewing Chavis on the show, Cam'ron intensely honed in on a massage business that Chavis said she also ran. After asking her multiple questions about whether she did the massages herself and whether she would give him a massage, Cam'ron shot his shot. “I don’t mean to be unprofessional or anything like that but I can’t stop looking at your cleavage," the rapper said, referring to the low-cut shirt Chavis was wearing for the interview.

However, Cam'ron wasn't the only pundit to discuss the topic. The topic of Chavis' OnlyFans account also found its way onto the agenda of The Nightcap, the show hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. While Sharpe, as he often is with the topic of sexuality, was hesitant, Johnson voiced his full-throated support for the idea of his partner doing OnlyFans to help the family's finances. He acknowledged that OnlyFans can be a way to find financial stability in a world where a lot of people increasingly find a lack of it.

