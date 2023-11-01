Joe Smith’s Wife Breaks Silence On Husband Discovering Her OnlyFans

The wife of ex-NBA player Joe Smith has broken her silence on the viral video of Smith confronting her after learning that she runs an OnlyFans account. "It was a decision that I made. I made an executive decision when my man wasn't taking the lead. I really love Joe," Kisha Chavis told TMZ. Elaborating, Chavis said that Smith's mental health had taken a major blow after he left the NBA in 2011. According to Chavis, Smith struggled to come to terms with going from #1 pick to unwanted by any team in the league. Furthermore, she said that while Smith did very little to try and alleviate their financial burdens, she had set up a number of money-making side hustles. However, as the pandemic shut down several of their revenue streams, she explained that she had eventually turned to OnlyFans.

Additionally, Chavis explained that she had been running an account for over a year before a house guest of Smith's revealed it to her husband. Chavis also confirmed that Smith was currently staying away from the house. However, she also expressed hope that they would be able to work through the issue. "I don't want to be alone, but you know, if that's what it has to be, that’s what it has to be. But, I don't think we’ll have a divorce, I don't think so. I think he'll come around," Chavis explained.

Who Is Joe Smith?

Younger NBA fans might not be familiar with Smith, a 2000s journeyman who played for 12 NBA teams. Smith, a 20-ppg forward at Maryland, was something of a surprise first-overall pick. The rest of the top five that year were Antonio McDyess, Jerry Stackhouse, Rasheed Wallace, and Kevin Garnett. Smith never really lived up to the #1 pick status, being traded from the Warriors to the Sixers two and half years after being drafted. He proceeded to bounce around the league, never spending more than three years at any one team. Unlike the rest of the top of that '95 draft class, Smith never made an All-Star Game or All-NBA team. He would retire in 2011 after being waived by the Lakers and not being able to find a team that wanted to sign him.

Smith finished his career with a 10.9 points average. He also, like a number of NBA players, dabbled with a musical career. Released under the name "Joe Beast", Smith dropped an album in 2008 while playing with the Thunder. Tracks included "Murda Kapital" and "I Does This" but the album did not do well. However, the drama with his wife remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

