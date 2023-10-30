Joe Smith, Ex-NBA Player, Outraged At His Wife’s OnlyFans Account

OnlyFans is one of the more divisive social media platforms of the contemporary age, not just for its sexually-centered concept but for its business practices. Some use it for clicks and more attention, especially celebrities, whereas other see it as a legitimate way to provide for one's family. Wherever you fall on that debate, though, it's fair to say that you probably don't expect to really get a glimpse into the debates between partners that can surge as a result of one creating an OF account. Nevertheless, that's exactly what Kisha Chavis, wife of ex-NBA player and first-round draft pick Joe Smith, shared online.

Moreover, Smith found out that his wife has an OnlyFans account, and started to air her out because of it. Then, Chavis began to record their interaction, and Smith maintained that she had to speak to him about it first. She retorted that she gets to do whatever she wants with her body and that, on top of that, she only makes videos herself and not with other people. Still, the multi-team basketball player said that she was reverting back to her old ways before they met.

Joe Smith & Kisha Chavis Fight Over Her OnlyFans Account: Watch

As such, they suggested that Chavis was much more provocative or exploratory in the past, at least in sexual terms. Furthermore, she said that she's tried to talk to him about various issues, but that Smith didn't help at all, forcing her to find this alternative solution. In addition, she shared that she never thought she would revert back to these ways out of necessity. They kind of dance around these topics, so it's unclear how much of this necessity is financial and how much of it is emotional, partnership-wise, sexual, or something else entirely.

Meanwhile, Chavis stated that this is putting her through multiple jobs, but Smith still sees it as disrespectful. All in all, it seems like these issues came down to communication, consideration, and actually trying to help a partner through their struggles rather than shoot their efforts down. Of course, there's also the question of whether it was right to record all of this int he first place. Let us know what you think about this situation and OnlyFans debates as a whole down in the comments section below. Also, for more NBA-related news, viral pop culture moments, and important social media discussions, log back into HNHH.

