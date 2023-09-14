Drea De Matteo Explains Motivation Behind Joining OnlyFans

Drea De Matteo has opened up about why she decided to join OnlyFans. De Matteo joined the subscription site in August 2023, nearly a year after originally saying she planned to join. “I didn’t know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know. All of a sudden that during a time I’m supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out. That's because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage. I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again," De Matteo told Fox.

“I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it.’ … I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner. My kids have always been my number one focus,” she shared. “Had I known that I could work out of my closet my whole life, I never would have [believed]. I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat," she continued.

Read More: Cardi B begs for Sukihana's OnlyFans after twerking performance

De Matteo Speaks On Financial Security

LINDEN, NJ - JUNE 15: Drea de Matteo and Joe Manganiello on the set of "Nonnas" on June 15, 2023 in Linden, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images)

It's unknown how much De Matteo is making from her $15-a-month page. However, in the past, she has openly spoken about how little financial security acting has given her. Previously, she told Page Six that she only received $500 per episode during the first season of The Sopranos. This was because she was not billed as main cast.

"I made a couple of thousand and then probably by the end is when I started making series quotas but that money came and went immediately. I didn’t spend enough time on the show to really make money," De Matteo said in 2022. Furthermore, she has also claimed that the cast does not receive residuals for the show's run. Despite claiming she has been kicked out of Hollywood for her views on vaccines, De Matteo currently appears in the Prime Video series Paradise City. A second season of the show was greenlit in late 2021 and is reportedly in production.

Read More: Drea De Matteo net worth

[via]