Drea De Matteo Reveals How OnlyFans Saved Her House

Drea De Matteo was played one of the most beloved characters on The Sopranos. Adrianna was the girlfriend of Christopher Moltisanti and the two were iconic despite also being incredibly toxic. Overall, her character remains a fan-favorite, and whenever there are Sopranos conventions, you can expect to see women cosplaying as her. Unfortunately, in recent years, De Matteo has found it difficult to find work. Consequently, she struggled financially and was even at risk of losing her home.

However, her life changed for the better back in August when she joined OnlyFans. Initially, fans gave her a ton of flack for the decision. Regardless, De Matteo kept pushing forward and has completely changed her financial outlook thanks to her decision. In an interview with Fox Business, she revealed how OnlyFans saved her from foreclosing on her home. "I was surprised that I was able to save my home as quickly as I did," De Matteo said. "So, my advice to all the young ladies out there, not the young ones — I want the young ones to do other things first. The old ones. All the old ladies out there, you know, bet on yourself, man."

Read More: Drea De Matteo Explains Motivation Behind Joining OnlyFans

Drea De Matteo Gets A Success Story

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Drea de Matteo visits the Young Hollywood Studio on November 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)

Joining OnlyFans is a big decision. Although as De Matteo notes, it was a now or never situation given what was going on with her finances. "I wasn't going to sit around and wait for my manager or for somebody to try and land me a job that I needed to get in order to take care of what needed to be taken care of. I was losing my home," she explained. "So, that surprised me — now that I'm not very popular on social media these days."

Let us know what you think of OnlyFans, in the comments section down below, and be respectful. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their projects.

Read More: Drea De Matteo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?

[Via]