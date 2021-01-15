the sopranos
- TVMichael Imperioli Net Worth 2024: What Is "The Sopranos" Star WorthDiscover Michael Imperioli's net worth in 2024, his acting career, milestone roles, and contributing factors.By Axl Banks
- TVDrea De Matteo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Drea De Matteo's journey from Queens to Hollywood stardom. Dive into her career, personal life, and net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- TVDrea De Matteo Of "The Sopranos" Stuns Fans With OnlyFans Account"The Sopranos" star is turning heads.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"Sopranos" Star Tony Sirico Passes Away At 79: ReportHis co-star Michael Imperioli penned a heartwarming tribute to the late actor.By Erika Marie
- TVDonald Glover Stands By Comparing "Atlanta" To "The Sopranos"Donald Glover reflects on his 2020 tweet where he said "The Sopranos" are the "only ones who can touch" the upcoming seasons of "Atlanta." By Aron A.
- TV"The Sopranos" Creator Alludes To Tony's Fate & Talks Prequel's Poor Box Office PerformanceDavid Chase also reveals that Warner is urging him to create a "Sopranos" prequel TV series.By Thomas Galindo
- MoviesMichael Gandolfini Talks Following In His Father's Footsteps As Tony SopranoGandolfini chatted with Jimmy Fallon about playing young Tony Soprano.By Taylor McCloud
- TVJames Gandolfini & Michael Imperioli Got So Drunk Filming “The Sopranos” They Were Tied To A TreeThe two actors took down a bottle of Wild Turkey while waiting for the crew to finish setting up.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJames Gandolfini Was Hung Over During Classic "Sopranos" Fight Scene"The Sopranos" actor Robert Patrick says his big scene with James Gandolfini was shot in one take.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesTeenage Tony Soprano Earns Stripes In Trailer For "The Many Saints Of Newark"The highly-anticipated prequel gives you all the more reason to hate his mom.By Yoni Yardeni
- MoviesNew "Space Jam 2" & "The Sopranos" Prequel Footage Released In HBO Max TeaserLebron and Bugs Bunny look stressed in new "Space Jam" teaser.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop Culture"The Sopranos" Prequel Film "Many Saints Of Newark" To Arrive In The FallAfter being postponed due to COVID-19, the film will finally arrive on September 24th. By Madusa S.