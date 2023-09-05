Drea De Matteo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?

Drea De Matteo, synonymous with some of the most iconic television series of the past decades, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a testament to her talent, hard work, and dedication.

Born on January 19, 1972, in the vibrant borough of Queens, New York City, Drea’s roots trace back to Italy. Raised in a devout Roman Catholic household, she grew up alongside her two brothers, Darren and Joe. Her father, Albert, was a successful furniture manufacturer, while her mother, Donna, was a playwright and an esteemed faculty member at HB Studio in New York.

Drea’s educational journey saw her attending the Loyola School in New York City. Later, she pursued her passion for film at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Her aim? To become a film director. Simultaneously, she honed her acting skills at the HB Studio.

Drea’s Foray Into The Business World

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 25: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Drea de Matteo visits the Young Hollywood Studio on November 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)

Before making it big in Hollywood, Drea ventured into the business world. In 1997, she co-founded a unique clothing store in New York’s East Village named Filth Mart. The store, which specialized in vintage and rock music-inspired designs, collaborated with her then-boyfriend and his friends. Drea’s creative flair was evident as she designed a line of custom t-shirts that garnered attention from fashion publications like Elle. However, by 2004, the store had closed its doors.

Rise To Stardom

Drea de Matteo, Steve Schirripa, Tony Sirico and James Gandolfini 8505_KM5_43.jpg (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Drea’s acting career began with minor roles in television and film. But 1999 marked a turning point when she secured the role of Adriana La Cerva in the critically acclaimed series The Sopranos. Her portrayal earned her numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award. The success of The Sopranos catapulted her into the limelight, leading to roles in other popular series like Joey, Desperate Housewives, and Sons of Anarchy. Her filmography is equally impressive, with roles in movies like Swordfish and Assault on Precinct 13.

Personal Strides & Struggles

Drea de Matteo during ASPCA Announces $5 Million Commitment to Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals INC. at Central Park Band Shell in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Brad Barket/WireImage)

On the personal front, Drea’s life has been a mix of highs and lows. She dated Michael Sportes in the late 1990s, with whom she opened Filth Mart. Later, she entered into a relationship with musician Shooter Jennings. Though they never tied the knot, the couple shares two children. Drea’s love life took another turn when she got engaged to Michael Devin, the bass guitarist from the rock band Whitesnake, in 2015.

A significant setback came in March 2015 when a gas explosion in the East Village claimed Drea’s apartment, which had been her home for over two decades. On the brighter side, she made a significant real estate move in 2004, purchasing a home in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon for $2 million. By mid-2023, she had listed the property for $3.6 million.

Conclusion

Drea De Matteo’s journey, from her humble beginnings in Queens to her rise as a celebrated actress, is inspirational. With a net worth of $10 million in 2023, she is a shining example of talent, perseverance, and resilience in the ever-evolving entertainment world.