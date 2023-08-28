Drea De Matteo Of “The Sopranos” Stuns Fans With OnlyFans Account

Drea De Matteo became a household name back in the early 2000s thanks to her role on The Sopranos. For those who may not know, she played the role of Adriana La Cerva. Overall, Adriana was an iconic character as she was the girlfriend of Christopher Moltisanti, Tony Soprano’s young nephew. Although her relationship with Christopher was turbulent, they always stuck by each other. Unfortunately, (SPOILER ALERT), she met her untimely demise as she got wrapped up being an informant for the FBI.

Since her time on the show, De Matteo has managed to get some acting roles here and there. However, fans have always remembered her for her role on The Sopranos. This has led to numerous appearances at conventions and other Sopranos-related meet-ups. Recently, Drea De Matteo stunned fans with a new revelation. This past week, she decided to start her very own OnlyFans account. As you can imagine, fans who had a crush on the star, rushed to get a subscription.

Drea De Matteo Tries Something New

If you are interested in subscribing to De Matteo, you are able to do so for $15 per month. Of course, you can imagine that there are some fans who are very much against this. Although, it is an amazing way to make money these days. For instance, Asian Doll is adamant that she made upwards of $100K during her first day on the platform. For someone like De Matteo who has a lot of adoring fans from a hit TV show, she stands to become extremely wealthy off of this account alone.

For the foreseeable future, OnlyFans will continue to be a huge potential revenue stream for people. Sex sells, and that is what many are banking on right now. Let us know what you think of this latest move by De Matteo, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the entertainment world.

