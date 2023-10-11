Denise Richards & Daughter Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans Collab Garners Angry Reactions

What many content creators love about OnlyFans is that it enables them to set themselves apart by finding their own niche and catering to their audience. Some people opt to market themselves in notably more freaky ways than others, though not every attempt to stand out from the competition goes over so well. Denise Richards learned that the hard way this week. She's being put on blast for modelling alongside her 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, in sultry photos for her OF subscribers to oogle at.

"Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collaboration soon?" the blonde bombshell asked while posting a picture of her and Charlie Sheen's youngest. Of course, there's nothing actually X-rated in the content, but Reddit users seem to be uncomfortable with the idea of Richards even putting her daughter in such a position. "This is f**king WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest s**t I’ve seen on this app," one disgusted person vented. "What does she even mean?"

Modelling Genes Run in Sami Sheen's Family

Elsewhere in the forum, someone suggested that spending most of her life as a celebrity has caused this sort of behaviour to feel normal to Richards. "I don’t think there is incest going on but I do think they all have a very relaxed attitude towards softcore within the family and seem to see it for what it is - a way to make money, grow fame etc.," they wrote after recalling the time when her father helped plan her Playboy shoot.

From early on in her career as a sex worker, Sami Sheen has struggled to receive support from her father, Charlie. Of course, the actor has a less-than-perfect past of his own. Still, it's fair that seeing his daughter making most of her income on a platform like OnlyFans is upsetting. Read what Denise Richards has said in her teen daughter's defense at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

