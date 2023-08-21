Travis Scott Breaks His Own Record For Vinyl Sales

Yesterday, it was announced that Travis Scott’s smash hit album UTOPIA would spend a third week at the number one spot on the Billboard 200. After dropping last month, UTOPIA became the second rap album of 2023 to hit number one on the Billboard 200. It came just a few weeks after Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape became the first rap album at the top spot this year, breaking up a long run at number one by Morgan Wallen. The album also ties Astroworld as Scott’s longest-running number-one album.

But those aren’t the only impressive feats UTOPIA has achieved. Two weeks ago, the album broke the all-time record for most vinyl sales by a rap album in a single tracking week with 55k. This week, Scott broke his own record. But he didn’t just break the record, he smashed it. With an astonishing 93k sold Scott is now miles ahead of any other rapper’s vinyl sales record. UTOPIA had the third biggest opening weekend of any album this year behind only new projects from Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen.

Travis Scott Sells 93k Vinyl Units

Travis Scott also broke another impressive record among rappers. Over the weekend he passed Drake for the most active monthly listeners on Spotify for a rapper ever. When he reached 74 million monthly listeners he became the official holder of the record. Drake could potentially take the record back if he released a new album later this year. He was also elevated to the 6th most listened-to artist on the platform in the entire world following the release of UTOPIA.

The feature-packed UTOPIA has been at the center of much rap discussion recently. The project had an incredible feature list including Beyonce, SZA, Drake, Future, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Yung Lean, Kid Cudi, and more. The album was met with a mixed reception from many music critics. What do you think about Travis Scott breaking his own record for vinyl sales by a rap album? Let us know in the comment section below.

