Travis Scott’s Third Week & Trippie Redd’s First Week Sales Projections Revealed

Travis Scott recently released his new album Utopia a few weeks ago. Overall, this is an album that has proven to be polarizing. Although many people love it for its production, some feel like the lyrics are lacking. That said, the project is selling very well. It did 496K sales in its very first week thanks to bundles. Moreover, the second week was also very solid, clocking in as a number-one album. Now, the project is in its third week on the charts, and fans are looking forward to what the numbers will look like.

Additionally, some people have been curious about the upcoming battle with Trippie Redd. Trippie just released A Love Letter To You 5 which was highly-anticipated. This is the album’s first week on the charts, and there has been some anticipation that the project will chart well. As it turns out, this might not actually be the case. Last night, DJ Akademiks reported on the projections surrounding both Utopia and A Love Letter To You 5. As you will see, Travis Scott is winning by a wide margin.

Travis Scott Vs. Trippie Redd

In its third week, Travis Scott is going to sell around 135K units. This will likely keep it at number one, which is truly impressive. Furthermore, Trippie Redd is only going to sell 32K units. Overall, this is a huge disappointment as Trippie is used to selling a lot more than this. Either way, it is clear that Utopia is king for now. Although, that could very well change with the release of Quavo’s “Rocket Power.” Drake is also going to be dropping soon, which will change things.

Let us know what you think of these projections, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

