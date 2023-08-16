Travis Scott’s Third Week & Trippie Redd’s First Week Sales Projections Revealed

Travis Scott and Trippie Redd are looking to take the top spot on the charts.

BYAlexander Cole
Travis Scott’s Third Week & Trippie Redd’s First Week Sales Projections Revealed

Travis Scott recently released his new album Utopia a few weeks ago. Overall, this is an album that has proven to be polarizing. Although many people love it for its production, some feel like the lyrics are lacking. That said, the project is selling very well. It did 496K sales in its very first week thanks to bundles. Moreover, the second week was also very solid, clocking in as a number-one album. Now, the project is in its third week on the charts, and fans are looking forward to what the numbers will look like.

Additionally, some people have been curious about the upcoming battle with Trippie Redd. Trippie just released A Love Letter To You 5 which was highly-anticipated. This is the album’s first week on the charts, and there has been some anticipation that the project will chart well. As it turns out, this might not actually be the case. Last night, DJ Akademiks reported on the projections surrounding both Utopia and A Love Letter To You 5. As you will see, Travis Scott is winning by a wide margin.

Read More: Travis Scott Sends Thankful Message To Fans For Inspiring Him Amid “UTOPIA” Hype

Travis Scott Vs. Trippie Redd

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

In its third week, Travis Scott is going to sell around 135K units. This will likely keep it at number one, which is truly impressive. Furthermore, Trippie Redd is only going to sell 32K units. Overall, this is a huge disappointment as Trippie is used to selling a lot more than this. Either way, it is clear that Utopia is king for now. Although, that could very well change with the release of Quavo’s “Rocket Power.” Drake is also going to be dropping soon, which will change things.

Let us know what you think of these projections, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Read More: Travis Scott Hits Huge Milestone With “Utopia”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.