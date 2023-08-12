Travis Scott Sends Thankful Message To Fans For Inspiring Him Amid “UTOPIA” Hype

UTOPIA season is still underway, and it seems like Travis Scott is feeling grateful, inspired, and jubilant every step of the way. Moreover, a lot of his die-hards absolutely loved the new album, and while there are some detractors, its massive commercial success is certainly a strong indicator of that. Of course, that goes to show how important fans and listeners are to an artist’s success and ability to move forward in their careers. As someone who has always shown love to them, the Houston native knows this well. Especially considering the hype around UTOPIA, he recently took to Twitter with a special message for his supporters.

“One time for the fans,” Travis Scott wrote on the social media platform. “F**k that, yall family just overly thankful for yalll. Y’all keep me inspired. I forever just wanna create and do things to maximize life experiences and hopefully ur able to find inspiration and joy in it. That can help u one day build ur own saga.” In addition, it’s important to consider that La Flame has a lot to thank his fans’ loyalty for.

Travis Scott Thanks His Fans

Sure, there’s the obvious reasons: streams, sales, support, fame, and everything that comes with being one of the biggest rappers in the world. But his fanbase in particular also has to reckon with the deaths of those among them at the Astroworld Festival in 2021, a tragedy that may forever taint Travis Scott’s career. While he somewhat addressed it on UTOPIA, his lack of accountability and deep reflection or remorse rubbed many the wrong way. As such, to still have a massive following after this is worth much more than any of us can imagine.

Whether he deserves that following after Astroworld is another question, and a far too complicated one to definitively answer. Some completely disregard his responsibility and follow blindly, whereas others’ love for him fuels their frustration, disappointment, or their hope and well-wishes for him to repent for it and rise above it. Regardless, the 32-year-old knows how important his fans are right now, and we just hope he keeps that in mind in many more live settings, media appearances, and the rest of his career. For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott, stick around on HNHH.

