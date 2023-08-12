Travis Scott Sends Thankful Message To Fans For Inspiring Him Amid “UTOPIA” Hype

La Flame is nothing without the people that stand behind him.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Travis Scott Sends Thankful Message To Fans For Inspiring Him Amid “UTOPIA” Hype

UTOPIA season is still underway, and it seems like Travis Scott is feeling grateful, inspired, and jubilant every step of the way. Moreover, a lot of his die-hards absolutely loved the new album, and while there are some detractors, its massive commercial success is certainly a strong indicator of that. Of course, that goes to show how important fans and listeners are to an artist’s success and ability to move forward in their careers. As someone who has always shown love to them, the Houston native knows this well. Especially considering the hype around UTOPIA, he recently took to Twitter with a special message for his supporters.

“One time for the fans,” Travis Scott wrote on the social media platform. “F**k that, yall family just overly thankful for yalll. Y’all keep me inspired. I forever just wanna create and do things to maximize life experiences and hopefully ur able to find inspiration and joy in it. That can help u one day build ur own saga.” In addition, it’s important to consider that La Flame has a lot to thank his fans’ loyalty for.

Read More: Travis Scott Promises Fans He Will Make More Beats This Year

Travis Scott Thanks His Fans

Sure, there’s the obvious reasons: streams, sales, support, fame, and everything that comes with being one of the biggest rappers in the world. But his fanbase in particular also has to reckon with the deaths of those among them at the Astroworld Festival in 2021, a tragedy that may forever taint Travis Scott’s career. While he somewhat addressed it on UTOPIA, his lack of accountability and deep reflection or remorse rubbed many the wrong way. As such, to still have a massive following after this is worth much more than any of us can imagine.

Whether he deserves that following after Astroworld is another question, and a far too complicated one to definitively answer. Some completely disregard his responsibility and follow blindly, whereas others’ love for him fuels their frustration, disappointment, or their hope and well-wishes for him to repent for it and rise above it. Regardless, the 32-year-old knows how important his fans are right now, and we just hope he keeps that in mind in many more live settings, media appearances, and the rest of his career. For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Travis Scott Performance Draws Strong Reaction From Houston Police Union

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.