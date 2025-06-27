IDK & Cordae Count Their Blessings On "Prince George"

IDK has had a hard time slowing down over this last year or so with an album, its deluxe, and a plethora of singles. He's been feeding the streets, and we are incredibly thankful for his efforts. Especially when he's dropping tracks like "Prince George," for example.
This one sports a guest spot from fellow Maryland rapper Cordae, a first-time collaborator. The two respected spitters trade some flex-heavy verses that also have some lone wolf attitude to them. They are taking stock of what do have in life and not taking it for granted.
Especially when there are people out there trying to discredit you or take advantage of you. IDK raps, "Before I open up, I always look through the peephole / But even if I know you, it could be your own people."
Cordae similarly adds on his verse, "My life is a Rubik's cube, every turn is beautiful / Although the world is super cruel, a n**** keep progressing / Late nights watching Lethal Weapon, got a deep obsession with success, sh*t / Lonely days watching Netflix."
It's all performed over a whimsical, woodwind-heavy instrumental, something that both rappers are highly capable of bodying. This is a duo we didn't realize we needed, but we know for sure we do know.
IDK & Cordae "Prince George"
Quotable Lyrics:
B*tch turning irrelevant, in the room, I'm an elephant
Gotta tone it down, 'fore they turn me to evidence
In the hood where they pedaling, the cycle is Rayful
I don't do consignments, I ride the cycle I pay for
Leather on the jacket, like I ride with the angels
Leather Louis wallet be preserving the angles