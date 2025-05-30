IDK Gets A Little Goofy On No ID-Produced Single "WiNSTON WOLF"

With summer almost here, that means that good vibes and positive energy are also on the way. With that in mind, IDK wanted to bring some of that to his newest release of 2025, "WiNSTON WOLF." "Rap music been a lil too serious so I decided to have a little bit of fun," the English-born artist said in his promotional IG post for the track.
He definitely wasn't kidding around either, as he brings a loose and cheeky flow to the table here. The opening "La-la-la's" should also be a dead giveaway that IDK isn't taking himself too seriously either.
But even though this may get some purists to turn it off immediately, it is an entertaining listen for the two minutes that it's on. No ID's production is also a little quirky with the random instrument hits throughout.
However, this track may not just be for the laughs. Genius is claiming that the Maryland-raised MC has another album in the works. Even the Devil Smokes is the supposed title and it's got an expected release date of December 31.
That could very well be a placeholder as it sounds like it could be out at any point this year. There's also rumors of this being another No ID collab album. If that does come true, then it will be the beat smith's second of the year.
Him and Saba just dropped off the excellent From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID back on March 18.
IDK & No ID "WiNSTON WOLF"
Quotable Lyrics:
Ask your girl, if it's true
I'm the dark, pretty n****
That might rob you for your boo
When the money poppin, all the h*es flockin’
Middle of the stage got the whole club rockin’
I’m from PG, where everyday a body dropping