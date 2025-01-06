Naomi Osaka Announces Breakup From Cordae

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
What caused their split hasn't been shared, but we are wishing these two the best.

2025 is already experiencing a pretty shocking breakup within the hip-hop community. According to multiple sources including USA Today, professional tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, and North Carolina rapper Cordae are calling it quits. The 27-year-old athlete broke the heartbreaking news via an Instagram Story post earlier today. "Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad," the four-time Grand Slam winner added. Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together❤️"

Back in July of 2023, they welcomed their now one-year-old baby girl Shai into the world. Overall, Naomi and Cordae never really seemed to be having a ton of major issues with another. Of course, not everything in a relationship is publicized, but based on how often the MC was at her matches and how glowingly they've spoken about one another, it's quite the stunner. For example, around time Shai was born, Osaka told USA Today how simple it was to get along with one another and how effective he was at helping raise their girl.

Naomi Osaka & Cordae Appear To Be On Good Terms

"We built a really good foundation. I don't know if it's because he's just an easygoing guy, but I think we just respect each other's opinions. And if we disagree on something, we talk it out. At the end of the day, we both want what's best for Shai," Osaka said.

For some though, they may have seen this coming. There were some slight rumblings just three months after delivering their child. Osaka was sending messages on social media like, "I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me." Or in another instance, she liked a post that said, "walking away from those who don't value you." Pictures of Cordae were even removed from her accounts and he was wishing her a happy birthday at all to boot. But it seems like based on this breakup reveal, things are better now or are as good as they could be.

...