Cordae Says Kai Cenat Streams Are Current Generation’s “106 & Park”

Cordae made a bold comparison in a recent tweet while discussing Kai Cenat's streams and impact. "Kai Cenat stream the new 106&Park, and I say that as a huge compliment btw. *Kai cenat stream is like our generation 106&Park*, all these kids after school go watch his stream the same way we use to for 106&Park, every artist go there when they album drop etc etc…. Just a random thought," the rapper said in a pair of posts.

However, not everyone was convinced by the analogy. "A n-gga screaming at the camera for every tiny reaction is NOT 106&park ☠️," one Instagram user argued. "Relax 106&park impact will never be replicated," added another. Furthermore, people took Cordae's comments as the rapper's desire to appear on Cenat's show. "Yeah Kai not calling your boring ass on there Cordae; good try," one person teased. "N-gga wanna be on his stream so bad 😂😂😂," another added.

Cordae And Naomi Osaka Seemingly Break Up

However, maybe Cordae's comments are a way for him to keep his mind off his love life. Tweets posted by Naomi Osaka over the last few weeks have fans speculating that she and the rapper may have broken up. "I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me," Osaka wrote on social media this week while also removing any trace of her child's father from her online presence. However, that wasn't the first time that Osaka had hinted at a breakup. On September 27, she wrote "the art of loving yourself" while also liking a post about "walking away from those who don't value you". For Cordae's part, he did not acknowledge Osaka's birthday this week and appeared absent from her celebrations.

The couple has been together since July 2019, when Cordae officially confirmed rumors that had been circulating since April of that year. The pair weathered Osaka's decline from the highest echelon of pro tennis as she suffered injuries and chose to step back to focus on her mental health. The couple welcomed a daughter, Shai, this past July.

