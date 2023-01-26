Fresh off of the release of his new Anderson .Paak-assisted single, Cordae says more is to come from the dynamic duo. This week, the pair dropped “Two Tens,” an applause-worthy collaboration that hosts a production by J. Cole. Cordae and .Paak’s talents collided once before in 2019 on “RNP,” so it was only fitting that they joined forces once again.

Cordae recently spoke with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 about his relationship with .Paak. “You know what, it’s because this is really my friend,” the rapper said. “He’s really like, my real friend, like my brother. Other artists be like, ‘Oh, that’s my brother,’ or, ‘Oh, that’s my man.’ And saying that sh*t just to sound cool. I don’t really have too many friends, to be honest.”

“We just be kicking it, and we just be recording,” Cordae continued. “It won’t be like, ‘Yo, let’s just put this out next week.’ It’ll be like, ‘Yo, this song is a couple years old.’ You know what I’m saying? So, I’m like, man, I’m going to just hold on to this. And when the time feels right, it feels right.”

Additionally, “Two Tens” isn’t the only Cole-produced record they have on the books. In fact, there’s enough in the stash for an EP.

“You know what’s funny, we literally got a mixtape full of joints with me and .Paak,” he said. “Well, we got an EP full of joints with me, .Paak, and Cole beats.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Rappers Anderson .Paak and YBN Cordae perform onstage at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,)

Elsewhere, Cordae revealed he’s been spending his time recording and perfecting his craft. He claims to have made 180 songs in the last year alone, and he’s proud of that number, regardless of how many his peers are cranking out.

“Just trying to make it better, bro. Just never being satisfied. And really, bro, it may be to a fault or a good thing, but I’m a people pleaser. So, I really want to just make good music that the fans love. I just don’t want to disappoint anybody, for real.”