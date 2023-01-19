Cordae & Anderson .Paak will release “Two Tens,” a collaboration with J. Cole as producer. Moreover, XXL reported that new cover art for the team-up surfaced online, with it being all the official info fans have to go by. Still, this could be a really exciting cut from three versatile talents in the game right now.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Anderson .Paak and YBN Cordae perform onstage at the LiveXLive Pre-Grammy Jam Featuring YBN Cordae And Friends at The Peppermint Club on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for LiveXLive)

In fact, this would mark another collaboration for .Paak and the former YBN MC, who previously worked together on “RNP.” Furthermore, that song was on Cordae’s acclaimed 2019 effort, The Lost Boy. Since then, unfortunately, they haven’t made anything else together. However, “RNP” is filled with so much chemistry that the thought of a “sequel” is pretty enticing.

Then there’s the fact that J. Cole is apparently behind the board for this single. Given Cordae and Cole’s similar artistic lanes and clear kindred spirit, this will excite Stans of either artist. Funnily enough, the closest they’ve come to an official collaboration is Cordae’s track “Old n***as,” which uses the beat from Cole’s “1985.” Readers may remember that track as a tough conversation between “old heads” and “the new school.” To see that growth finalized on this upcoming track could be a special moment for hip-hop in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Off-Season MC and the Silk Sonic member collaborated on the latter’s 2018 album Oxnard for the song “Trippy.” Much like “RNP,” “Trippy” is all we’ve gotten as far as a collab, and it left fans salivating.

However, all artists have been busy with releases, singles, and achievements of their own. Most recently, J. Cole did something truly special and uploaded a verse he wrote over a “J. Cole type beat” on YouTube. What’s more is that he sent his song (titled “Procrastination (Broke)“) to the type beat’s producer so they could upload it to their channel. The veteran MC said that he was with little motivation, searching for inspiration, and found it in their beat.

How do you think this Cordae and Anderson .Paak track produced by J. Cole will shape up? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest rumored releases from your favorite artists.

