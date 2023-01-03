J Cole appears to be readying for something special. Either that or he’s preparing to go off the grid even further.

Last night, fans quickly noticed that J. Cole cleared his entire Instagram page. Though it’s not a clear indication of anything, most artists clear their IG to suggest new music is coming. Cole, himself, previously used this tactic when he released “MIDDLE CHILD.”

It’s been roughly two years since the release of The Off Season, an album that seemingly kicked off The Fall Off era. The rapper previously revealed that he had three albums in the works ahead of The Fall Off. At this point, fans are eager to hear what he has up his sleeve, especially if wiping his IG is an indication that new music is on the way. Many believe that the rapper could be preparing to drop a project titled It’s A Boy or The Fall Off in the coming weeks.

J. Cole has cleared his Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/HPulfEgZ79 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 3, 2023

Besides his own releases, there’s a chance that the next project he’s working on might not actually be a solo effort. Dreamville was called on to executive produce the forthcoming soundtrack for Creed III starring Michael B. Jordan.

J Cole has remained active in the past year through a spree of features. He gave stand-out verses to BIA, Smino, and Benny The Butcher. However, he also came through with a brand new project from Dreamville, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The album, which boasted songs like “Stick” and “Freedom Of Speech,” arrived just ahead of the return of Dreamville Festival.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 30: J. Cole performs during 2022 Lollapalooza day three at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Cole also continued his pursuit of a basketball career last year with a brief stint in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The rapper joined the Scarborough Shooting Stars for a few games before departing from the league to fulfill touring obligations.

We’ll keep you posted on what J. Cole has up his sleeves this year.