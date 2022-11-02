J. Cole and Dreamville announced the dates for 2023’s Dreamville Festival in a press release on Wednesday. The event will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, next year.

2023 will be the festival’s second go-around since the COVID-19 lockdown. Dreamville put on the first show following its three-year hiatus, earlier this year.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) J. Cole headlines the main stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

The press release did not include the lineup for the event, but the usual Dreamville artist can likely be expected as well as many of the biggest names in hip-hop. The label’s roster currently boasts J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen, in addition to Cole. For 2022, the event welcomed Lil Baby, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani, Fivio Foreign, and more.

After the 2022 festival, Dreamville cited the event as having brought in $6 million in economic impact for North Carolina’s Wake County, according to figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we’ve received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April,” Roy said, in another press release from the time.

Signing up on Dreamville’s website will help fans be the first to know when presale tickets go live.

Check out Dreamville’s announcement on Instagram below.

[Via]