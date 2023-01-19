If you’re a type-beat producer hustling on YouTube, then one of the greatest rappers right now wants you to keep that hustle going. Surprisingly, J. Cole just dropped a new song called “Procrastination (Broke)” exclusively on YouTube. Moreover, it’s on producer Bvtman’s channel, who made a J. Cole type beat that the veteran MC found inspiration in. According to J. Cole’s message to the producer, he found the beat when looking for inspiration.

“On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation,” the “my life” rapper wrote, “I was looking for anything to inspire me. Out of curiosity, I typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this.”

Furthermore, the track is laidback, woozy, yet introspective and pristine in a way J. Cole does best. Still, over looping and reverb-heavy guitars, a breezy drum pattern injects a lot of soul into the song. Unsurprisingly, Cole flows with ease over the calm instrumental and delivers a slightly melancholy, but ultimately inspirational verse. While he sounds downtrodden, he wants to inspire others to keep searching for their truth through music.

“This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world,” he wrote to Batman. “It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to CUT THROUGH.

“This is some s**t that would normally stay in the vault,” he continued, “but I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!”

Also, the producer was very thankful to the North Carolina MC in the video’s description.

“Much love and appreciation to this right here & J Cole,” they wrote. “More life. Bless. One Love. – Bvtman.”

The J.Cole “Procrastination” song story is how you show love to somebody you know is out here working. Salute 🫡 — ArtAboveReality.eth (@ArtAboveReality) January 19, 2023

Still, what did you think of J. Cole’s latest song “Procrastination (Broke),” where he raps over his own type beat? Regardless, let us know in the comments and peep some notable lines from the song down below. Also, if you haven’t hear the track yet, check it out on producer Bvtman’s YouTube channel below and check out his other work. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the best new music releases each week, and maybe one day your type beat will be on here, too.

Quotable Lyrics

And I still relate to that procrastination for tasks

‘Cause I need to finish this album

But hell, how many more times

Can I send this wooden pail down in that well

And pull it back up with the hope that it’s filled?