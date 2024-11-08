SahBabii Returns From A Two-Year Absence With "Saaheem"

The Atlanta product by way of Chicago is back with a self-titled release.

Some of them include Lyrical Lemonade's debut All Is Yellow, NAV and Wheezy 's Emergency Tsunami, and Trippie Redd's A Love Letter To You 4 . On top of this, he hasn't been the easiest to keep tabs on. His social media profiles are wiped of pretty much any updates. But SahBabii is reemerging right before the end of 2024 to give us a new album called Saaheem. Genius is billing this a sophomore LP, but it's not totally confirmed. It's led by just one single, "Lost All My Feelings," which hit streaming back in 2023. Overall, the production is one of our favorite aspects of it as it all sounds well put together without many hiccups. See what you think of Saaheem and let us know what you think below.

SahBabii had a lot of buzz surrounding him in the late 2010's thanks to a couple of semi-viral singles. The biggest of those was his Loso Loaded collaboration "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick," which has accumulated over 52 million plays on Spotify. His blends of melodic rap, pop rap, and trap on that cut were extremely intoxicating and its why it's had sort of a cult-like following since. The S.A.N.D.A.S. project ranks as one of his most important records, including its follow-up Squidtastic. However, after those, SahBabii has been playing more of a background role, but he hasn't totally disappeared either. For most of the 2020s, the 27-year-old has appeared on several major albums.

