SahBabii Adds "A Lu Bit More" To His Fan-Favorite "Saheem" Album

SahBabii has been going through a bit of a comeback lately.

While the trap and R&B production isn't necessarily anything to groundbreaking, it does sound slightly elevated. It's a nice mixture of wavy, hard-hitting, spacey, and slightly off-kilter from the mainstream trap scene. Artists like Gunna , Young Thug , and maybe even Future would put together this sort of soundscape. But where SahBabii differentiates himself from those guys is a song like "Show Off." It's one of just two new cuts from the deluxe of his self-titled called A Lu Bit More. This track in particular is already winning listeners over thanks to the writing credits and background vocals provided by indie/soft rock and sophisti-pop singer-songwriter, Clairo. The way SahBabii was able to incorporate the sonics from her most recent record Charm and make it into a bop is quite impressive. Continue to keep your eye on SahBabii because he's making a nice comeback.

For the most part, Atlanta rapper and singer SahBabii has mostly been in the background. After an explosive start to his career back at the end of the 2010s, the 2020s have not been as kind to him. Prior to this year, it had been since 2022 that he last updated his resume. But back at the beginning of November, the 27-year-old captured fans hearts and ears with his official sophomore album, Saheem. It's quickly become a bit of a cult favorite, but we can see why this tape has also been gaining traction outside of his loyal fan base.

