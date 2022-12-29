SahBabii remains one of the most out-of-the-box artists to emerge out of Atlanta. But even years after stamping his name in hip-hop, he’s clearly pushing his own creative boundaries further.

This week, the rapper returned with the release of his latest project, LeakOut. The 12-song effort is another exemplary body of work that highlights SahBabii’s innate ability to craft dreamy and infectious bops. SahBabii handles the majority of the project’s tracklist on his own. However, “Jiffy” includes an appearance from Boohman Da Ghost. Overall, LeakOut continues to prove that SahBabii marches to the beat of his own drum, and does it well.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 30: SahBabii stands for a portrait backstage at The Roxy Theatre on July 30, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, LeakOut marks his first overall release this year. He didn’t lead the project with any singles, simply announcing the project hours before it was due out. However, in his announcement post, he confirmed that he would have even more music flooding the streets in 2023. “New sh!t next month, LeaKout tonight,” he captioned an IG post of the album’s cover art and a photo of himself on the toilet.

LeakOut serves as the official follow-up to 2021’s Do It For Demon. The project consisted of 20 songs in total without a single feature attached to the tracklist.

SahBabii first came into public consciousness in 2015 with the viral success of “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” ft. Loso Loaded. The song’s success earned him major co-signs from Young Thug and Drake, who expressed interest in adding a verse to the song. Though the collab never happened, it’s clear that SahBabii would continue to be where he’s at now with or without the co-signs.

Check his latest project below and sound off in the comment sections with your favorite track off of LeakOut.