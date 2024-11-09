Kenny Mason Drops High-Energy Banger "HOODRAT" Eight Months After Latest Album

West Atlanta rapper/rocker/singer Kenny Mason is back with his latest single. "HOODRAT" is Mason's newest offering, coming about eight months after 9 , his most recent album. Thanks to 2020's Angelic Hoodrat and 2021's Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut , Kenny Mason has built a reputation as one of the most versatile younger artists in hip-hop. He switches between more traditional Atlanta hip-hop flavor and grunge with ease. The newest track features Mason operating more in his rap bag, bringing it back to basics for the artist.

"HOODRAT" has a spacy beat, with a cloudy vocal sample that turns the track into something that Clams Casino would produce if he had an interest in making beats with 808s. There's a contrast between Kenny Mason's voice, which is more direct and aggressive, and the FearDorian-produced backing track. Lyrically, Mason takes the name of the track to heart. He raps about growing up with "hoodrats," his dreams of making money as a kid, and how people reacted to him being in the streets. Of course, Mason has been focused on his music for years now, and he has found a lot of success in the four years since he first released Angelic Hoodrat. It will be interesting to see if his next album continues the versatile trend of his previous work, or if he will opt to stay in one lane for a release. Until he announces his next work, stream "HOODRAT" below.