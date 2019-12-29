Kenny Mason
- SongsKenny Mason & Paris Texas Take Little Bank On New Single "Big Bank" With Billy Lemos: StreamThe alt-rock and synth-wave-influenced jam will be on Pigeons & Planes' upcoming second compilation album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKenny Mason Extends "Facts" With A Killer New Verse For His Latest Single: StreamThe West Atlanta genre-fuser keeps impressing us with fantastic lyrical expressions and a determined yet husky delivery.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKenny Mason Doesn't Want To Reveal The Special Sauce On "FACTS"Kenny Mason is spitting "FACTS." By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKenny Mason Drops Off Three-Song EP "HIGHWAY 9"Kenny Mason delivers his signature flows. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj & Kenny Mason Bring Bangers To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateOther highlights on our "Fire Emoji" update are thanks to Benny The Butcher, Baby Keem, Lil Yachty, Dave, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKenny Mason Drops An "Insane" Vibe With New SingleIt is on YouTube only at the moment. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKenny Mason Doubles Down With New EP "6"His second new EP of the year serves up twice as many songs as his first.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesKenny Mason Refines His Grunge-Adjacent Sound On "RUFFS"Kenny Mason shares "RUFFS" ft. Young Nudy, Jean Dawson & more. By Aron A.
- NewsKenny Mason Delivers "PUP PACK EP" With A Feature From DavidTheTragicKenny Mason is back with his first project of 2022. By Joshua Robinson
- NewsJID & Kenny Mason Impress On "Dance Now" SingleThe track arrives with an announcement about JID's forthcoming album, "The Forever Story."By Erika Marie
- Music VideosKenny Mason Puts On Another Live Performance Of Hits With "Strays 02"Performing cuts off "Angelic Hoodrat" and the 2021 extended edition "Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut," Kenny Mason delivered live bangers with his latest "Strays 02" performance video.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsKenny Mason & Freddie Gibbs Slow It Down On "Much Money"Kenny Mason links up with Freddie Gibbs for the previously teased "ruff" cut "Much Money."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsKenny Mason Extends 2020's "Angelic Hoodrat" With An Impressive & Versatile "Supercut"Kenny Mason drops "Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut," the 12-track extension to his critically acclaimed debut.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsKenny Mason Is Unapologetic On The Rap-Focused New Single "Rih"Kenny Mason shouts out Rihanna on his latest single "Rih."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsKenny Mason Dives Deeper Into His Rock-Rap Aesthetic On "Play Ball"Ahead of the April release of his anticipated project 'Supercut," Kenny Mason treats listeners with another single, titled "Play Ball." By Joshua Robinson
- NewsKenny Mason Unleashes Glitchy Single "Pup" & Announces New ProjectKenny Mason "Pup" is the ambitious new single from his upcoming project, 'Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut.'By Joshua Robinson
- NewsKenny Mason Paints A Portrait About Life In The "Partments"Kenny Mason drops "Partments," a two-minute tracks about apartment life that expounds upon his work on "Angelic Hoodrat."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsKenny Mason & Denzel Curry Connect On "A+"Kenny Mason and Denzel Curry make for a solid team on their new collaboration "a+," a bouncy banger riddled with bars.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKenny Mason Lets Another One Fly With "Give" Featuring Deante' HitchcockKenny Mason releases a new song with Deante' Hitchcock called "Give."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKenny Mason Delivers His Smooth New Single "Storm"Kenny Mason is back with some new heat. By Aron A.
- NewsKenny Mason Releases Debut Album "Angelic Hoodrat"Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason releases his debut studio album "Angelic Hoodrat."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKenny Mason Shows More Versatility On "Metal Wings"Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason releases his first new song of 2020 with "Metal Wings," which is more rock-influenced than his previous drops.By Alex Zidel
- SongsKenny Mason Celebrates Newfound Success With "Let Up" FreestyleKenny Mason is on a roll.By Milca P.