Kenny Mason Doesn't Want To Reveal The Special Sauce On "FACTS"

Young Georgia rapper Kenny Mason has been developing his niche sound within the trap subset. He has been in the game for about seven years, but he really found his footing at the beginning of the 2020s decade. Mason has been rewarded for his hard work by working with some of the best lyricists in hip-hop. He can add J. Cole, JID, and Denzel Curry to his resume as a featured artist.

Kenny has several projects under his belt and quite of few of them are fairly concise in length. Recently, he came out with a three-pack called HIGHWAY 9. All of the songs are solo cuts and one that people should pay attention to is facts. This one features some subtle guitar in the instrumental with a cruise-worthy vibe.

Listen To "FACTS" By Kenny Mason

The lyrical content is braggadocious like a lot of names in this space. However, it has a sense of higher intelligence to it. The writing feels more intentional and does not really have any standard flex bars like "I'm chilly with all of this on me." Kenny is rapping about keeping the special recipe of becoming a great artist to himself with some fun ways of getting that point across. The EP and song are available now on all DSPs.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me? I been on the road for days, convincin' the twenty-year-olds to rage

As a way to control their anger

B****, I was made to control the space

Don't call me the G.O.A.T., they say that to every n****

Call me the pegasus

Ain't nothin' as rare as this

